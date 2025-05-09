New Pope, 69, holds Mathematics degree

IN a world where most people fear mathematics like a Salama Park slay queen fearing to run into a potential buyer at a mall on a bad hair day, Pope Leo XIV has shown us that sometimes even mathematicians can become religious leaders.

While others expect a Pope to only know Theology, the 69 year old first American Pope flipped the script by becoming the first Pontiff with a degree in Mathematics.

Pope Leo XIV, born Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, cannot only recite Scriptures but can also solve complex algebra like a mathematics teacher that is never absent even during the rain season.

Before being robed in white and stepping onto the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica as the spiritual shepherd of over 1.3 billion Catholics, Pope Leo XIV was a young man with a scientific and mathematical mind.

In 1977, while many of today’s priests were still in nappies, the Pope to be was bagging his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics at Villanova University in Pennsylvania.

But numbers were not enough, by 1982, the Pontiff had added a Master of Divinity to his credentials, before marching to Rome for his Licentiate and eventually Doctorate in Canon Law at the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas, showing that not only can he solve for x, but he can also interpret Church laws in Latin.

The real shaping of Pope Leo XIV did not happen in air conditioned lecture halls or cathedral offices but in the dusty streets of Peru where he served as a missionary, community leader and eventually bishop.

From 1985 to 2023, he poured decades into Latin America, speaking Spanish more than English and leading dioceses with both prayer and practical service.

He later became Prior General of the Augustinian Order and Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru before Pope Francis called him to Rome to be Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops in 2023 as the guy who helps pick bishops for the whole world.

That same year, he was made a Cardinal and just two years later, he now wears the Ring of the Fisherman as Pope Leo XIV, a name that demonstrates strength and tradition.

With a brain wired for logic and a heart trained for mission, Pope Leo the 14, is expected to bring order, discipline and maybe even some mathematical precision to the Catholic Church.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba