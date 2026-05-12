New satellite imagery analysis suggests recent U.S. and Israeli air operations may have focused less on destroying Iran’s uranium stockpile itself — and more on crippling the infrastructure needed to turn nuclear material into a functional weapon





According to assessments released by the Institute for Science and International Security, the March operations known as “Roaring Lion” and “Epic Fury” reportedly targeted facilities linked to warhead assembly, advanced metallurgy, and high-explosives testing rather than enrichment activity alone





Analysts say several strategic locations connected to Iran’s alleged nuclear weapons development chain were heavily damaged, including underground research areas, military-linked laboratories, and institutions associated with missile and weapons engineering programs





The report argues that damaging the technical expertise, testing infrastructure, and specialized facilities involved in weaponization could significantly delay Iran’s ability to produce a deployable nuclear device — even if enriched uranium reserves remain available





Regional security observers say the strikes appear designed to disrupt the “final stage” of weapons development, increasing uncertainty around the long-term trajectory of Tehran’s nuclear program while escalating tensions across the region even further