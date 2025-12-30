NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS: Fireworks Will Not Exceed Five Minutes, Uganda Police Force Warn

As Ugandans prepare to usher in the New Year 2026, the Uganda Police Force has issued strict guidelines governing fireworks displays and other festive activities, warning that non-compliance will attract firm action.

Police spokesperson ACP Rusoke Kituuma said that while fireworks remain part of the traditional New Year celebrations, any approved display must not exceed five minutes.

“The duration of any fireworks display shall not exceed five minutes from the time of the first blast,” Kituuma told journalists on Monday.

According to police, the Force has received several requests from hotels, entertainment centres and places of worship seeking permission to conduct fireworks displays. Only applicants who have been formally approved and authorized will be allowed to proceed.

Kituuma emphasized that fireworks must only be discharged by a licensed blaster representing the approved applicant. In addition, organizers are required to publicly announce their fireworks displays in advance through electronic and print media, particularly local FM radio stations and newspapers.

To enhance security, Counter Terrorism (CT) Police officers will escort fireworks materials and supervise the displays in coordination with respective District Police Commanders (DPCs). Prior inspections of all venues will also be conducted to confirm their suitability.

“Area DPCs reserve the authority to stop any fireworks display that does not comply with the set guidelines,” Kituuma said, adding that non-compliance may lead to immediate termination of the display and other appropriate actions.

Police also warned against the common practice of burning tyres during New Year celebrations, noting that it causes damage to infrastructure, particularly roads. The practice has been banned.

Firearm holders were further cautioned against firing shots into the air as a form of celebration, with police stressing that such actions pose serious risks to public safety.

In addition, organizers of overnight prayers have been urged to strictly adhere to police guidelines and to work closely with security agencies to ensure the safety of worshippers.

Security Situation During Festive Season

Meanwhile, police reported that the overall security situation during the Christmas period remained generally peaceful, with no major security breaches recorded nationwide.

However, a few isolated criminal incidents were registered, including a tragic road accident that claimed the lives of seven members of one family.

Police assured the public that security deployments remain in place as the country heads into New Year celebrations and called for continued cooperation to ensure a safe and orderly transition into 2026.