New York City council members ask mayor to revoke Diddy’s key

Several New York City council members are now turning on music executive, Diddy, after a video showing him assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, went viral on social media.

The council members in Diddy’s hometown have encouraged Mayor Eric Adams to revoke the Bad Boy Records founder’s symbolic key to the city.

Council Member Sandy Nurse told TMZ “Mayor Adams should immediately revoke Diddy’s key to the city. As an abuser, Diddy lost his right to have such an honour and should be held accountable for his actions. Mayor Adams should set the example and take it away.”

Council Member Shaun Abreu expressed a similar sentiment, adding “Mayor Adams should snatch back Diddy’s key and slam the door behind him. We won’t be missing you.”

It wouldn’t be the first time the Big Apple revoked a prestigious honour to a legendary figure. Council Member Joe Borelli noted that Thomas Jefferson’s statue was taken down for a 250-year-old crime. He added, “So, taking away an honour from a woman beater seems like par for the course.”

Fellow Council Member Justin Brannan already has a replacement in mind, suggesting Nas should get the key. He described the Queens rapper as “the GOAT.”

While Mayor Adams presented the key to the city to Diddy just last September, he confirmed over the weekend his office is looking into the process of taking back the honour.