New Zealand says Iran breached ceasefire with attacks on UAE

New Zealand condemned on Tuesday Iran’s latest attacks on the United Arab Emirates, saying they violated the ceasefire and risked derailing peace negotiations.

“Iran’s actions violate the ceasefire and are unhelpful for peace negotiations,” Foreign Minister Winston Peters wrote in a post on X.

He urged Tehran to de-escalate, honor the ceasefire and respect international law, including protections for civilians and civilian infrastructure.

“The conflict will not be resolved through drones and missiles,” Peters said.