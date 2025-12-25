Newly released Jeffrey Epstein files include references to Trump

A new batch of Jeffrey Epstein files that have been released contains numerous references to United States President Donald Trump, including documents detailing flights he took on the late pedophile’s private jet.

Trump flew on convicted s£x offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet “many more times than previously has been reported”, according to an email from a New York prosecutor that forms part of the new batch of documents about Epstein released on Tuesday.

In an email dated January 7, 2020, the unidentified prosecutor wrote that flight records showed Trump had flown on Epstein’s private jet eight times during the 1990s. Among those were at least four flights on which Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell was also on board.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for helping late financier Epstein s£xually abuse underage girls.

In a social media post in 2024, Trump said he “was never on Epstein’s Plane, or at his ‘stupid’ Island”.

Although there was no allegation in the prosecutor’s email that Trump had committed any crime.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a statement on Tuesday saying some documents included “untrue and sensationalist claims” about Trump and had been submitted to the FBI after the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost, but it did not provide further details.

“To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponised against President Trump already,” the DOJ said in a social media post.

The Trump administration had fought against the release of the Epstein-related documents and has been accused of subverting the law passed in November when a tranche of documents released last week included heavy redactions.

The latest release includes about 8,000 files, which include video and audio recordings, and 30,000 pages of documents.

“On two other flights, two of the passengers, respectively, were women who would be possible witnesses in a Maxwell case,” the document said.

On one flight, the only three passengers were Trump, Epstein, and a 20-year-old woman whose name is redacted.

Some videos were said to show the inside of a federal detention centre where Epstein died in 2019. His de@th was ruled a suicide, but speculation around the circumstances of his de@th has continued to swirl.

Trump has played down the significance of the Epstein files, stating on Monday that they were being used by his political rivals to “deflect against tremendous success” by his administration.