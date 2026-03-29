BREAKING: Newsom torches Trump’s “OnlyFarms” website with brutal Epstein callout





California Governor Gavin Newsom wasted no time tearing apart the Trump administration’s newly launched “OnlyFarms” website, a government agriculture page that borrowed its name and branding directly from the adult content platform OnlyFans.





Within hours of the site going live, Newsom took to X to call out the absurdity of the rollout, pointing out that the White House had devoted its energy to launching what he called a “parody porn website” instead of addressing the skyrocketing costs hitting American households.





Newsom then went further, connecting the site’s adult-themed branding to Trump’s history of scandal. “Is anyone surprised the sexual abuser president who protects Jeffrey Epstein just launched a porn-inspired government website?” he wrote.





The rollout itself was a spectacle. Trump addressed roughly 800 farmers on the South Lawn alongside a gold-painted tractor, which he praised enthusiastically during the event. The administration framed “OnlyFarms” as a showcase of policy wins for the agricultural sector.





But the backdrop told a different story. The ongoing conflict with Iran has sent diesel prices surging and pushed fertilizer costs up as much as 40 percent. Disruptions to shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz have left some farmers questioning whether they can afford to plant this season at all. Critics also note that existing farm subsidies disproportionately benefit the wealthiest agricultural operations, with the top ten percent of farms collecting more than half of all available aid.





Even some Republicans pushed back on the branding. Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, a frequent Trump critic within the party, called the site a misuse of taxpayer money and suggested the administration focus on accountability around Epstein’s associates instead.