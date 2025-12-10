Neymar set to see ‘miracle doctor’ in bid to overcome knee injury

Brazilian superstar, Neymar is reportedly set to see a ‘miracle doctor’ in a bid to overcome his injuries and revive his dwindling World Cup hopes.

The former Barcelona and PSG winger has missed a total of 89 games since moving to Al Hilal in 2023 and then his boyhood club Santos earlier this year.

The lengthy spells have stopped him from helping the Brazilian Serie A side, despite scoring 11 times and claiming four assists last season as Santos avoided relegation.

In a dramatic bid to increase his chances of featuring in what is likely to be his last ever World Cup, the 33-year-old is said to be seeking the help of Brazilian physiotherapist Eduardo Santos.

Santos, who has been dubbed ‘Dr Miracle’ is world-renowned for his unconventional methods which allow his patients including the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Matheus Cunha to fast-track their recoveries from serious injuries.

And according to ESPN, the 45-year-old ‘miracle worker’ will bring Neymar to the treatment table after the winger undergoes a partial arthroscopic meniscectomy on his left knee.

Neymar is Brazil’s top scorer of all time, having overtaken Pele in September 2023. He has bagged 79 goals in 128 games for the national team but has, thus far, not been part of Ancelotti’s new-look plans.