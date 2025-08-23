NFF SET FOR SEPTEMBER 3 PROTEST AGAINST ISRAELI EMBASSY REOPENING





Lusaka… Friday August 22, 2025



The National Freedom Front (NFF) has announced that it will hold a demonstration on September 3, 2025, to oppose the reopening of the Israeli Embassy in Lusaka.





NFF Secretary General Harry Simuntala confirmed that the organisation has officially notified the Zambia Police of its intentions and had subsequent engagements with senior police officers.





“We were granted an audience with the Deputy Provincial Commissioner and later met with the Lusaka Division Command. The discussions were tense and protracted, but we were eventually cleared to proceed with our demonstration,” Mr Simuntala said.





He explained that in the build-up to the protest, the NFF would intensify its campaign through media appearances, social media mobilisation, and press briefings.





“Our momentum must build. Our voice must grow louder and collectively,” Mr Simuntala stressed.



“Now or Never… We Keep the Promise.”