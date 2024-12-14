NFL Stands By JAY-Z Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has confirmed that JAY-Z’s relationship with the league remains strong despite the recent sexual assault lawsuit filed against him.

Speaking at the NFL’s winter meetings on December 11, Goodell clarified that Roc Nation, the entertainment agency led by the rapper, will continue to oversee the league’s annual Super Bowl halftime show and its social justice initiatives.

“We’re aware of the civil allegations and JAY-Z’s strong response to them. We know the litigation is ongoing, but from our standpoint, our relationship with them remains unchanged, including our preparations for the upcoming Super Bowl,” AP reported him as saying.

He also emphasized that the partnership had grown beyond the Super Bowl, noting that Roc Nation’s influence had been valuable in advising the NFL on various events and initiatives, especially social justice.

Jay-Z accused of assaulting teenager with Diddy

The lawsuit, filed by high-profile attorney Tony Buzbee, accuses JAY-Z of sexually assaulting a teenager at an afterparty following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. Initially, the case named Diddy as a defendant, with the rapper referred to anonymously as “Celebrity A.” However, on December 8, the lawsuit was refiled, formally naming the rapper as the defendant.

The accuser claims that she was invited to an afterparty by Diddy’s driver, after being told she “fit what Diddy was looking for.” After being served a drink that allegedly made her feel ill, she claims to have been led to a bedroom, where she later woke up to find herself in the presence of JAY-Z, Diddy, and an unidentified female celebrity. The suit details graphic allegations of sexual assault, claiming that JAY-Z raped the girl while Diddy and the woman allegedly watched.

In response, JAY-Z and his team have vehemently denied the accusations. Roc Nation issued a statement labeling the lawsuit a “fraud” and accusing Buzbee of attempting to blackmail the rapper. JAY-Z, who rarely speaks publicly about his personal life, expressed his heartbreak over the impact the case could have on his family and reiterated his stance that the allegations are false.