Breaking News: Ngizwe Mchunu, Xenophobia leader’s home in Mbumbulu KZN Destroyed by Fire

Mbumbulu, Durban SA 🇿🇦 – In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through the local community, the residence of popular musician and media personality Ngizwe Mchunu was reportedly set ablaze by alleged arsonists. The fire, which consumed the home located in Mbumbulu, raised questions about the motive behind the attack.





According to multiple media sources, a recent incident occurred at a property reportedly owned by Ngizwe Mchunu, a prominent figure in South African entertainment and radio, who has also been involved in anti-immigrant activism.

Upon arrival, a group of men inquired about Mchunu’s presence and were informed that he was not at the location, as he is currently in Johannesburg.





Subsequently, the residence was engulfed in flames, prompting an emergency response. Witnesses reported hearing loud noises prior to the fire, raising suspicions about the intentions of the individuals who visited the property.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported; however, the property sustained significant damage, leaving many in shock over the unexpected incident.