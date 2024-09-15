NGO WASH FORUM LAUDS HH PARLEY SPEECH, RAISES CONCERN ON SANITATION



Lusaka, Saturday (September 14, 2024)



The Zambia NGO WASH Forum has applauded the milestones related to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) outlined in President Hakainde Hichilema’s address during the official opening of the Fourth Session of the Thirteenth National Assembly.



Forum National Coordinator Bubala Muyovwe-Mumba said the sector is particularly encouraged by the Local Production of Cholera Vaccine which is a significant step towards enhancing Zambia’s capacity to respond effectively to cholera outbreaks.



“Local production will not only improve access to timely vaccination but also contribute to self-reliance and reduced dependence on external supplies.

Relocation of People from Low-Lying Areas: The proactive measure to relocate vulnerable communities from flood-prone areas before the rainy season is commendable. It demonstrates a commitment to safeguarding public health and mitigating the risk of waterborne diseases associated with flooding,” she said.



Ms Mumba acknowledged the government’s dedication to expanding access to clean water through infrastructure development adding that reliable water supply is fundamental to improving public health and overall well-being.



She said embracing innovative water harvesting and climate-smart technologies is crucial for building resilience to climate change and ensuring sustainable water resources for future generations.



“Scaling up Completion of Stalled Water Projects: We welcome the renewed focus on completing long-delayed water supply projects. This will contribute significantly to fulfilling the human right to water and improving the lives of countless Zambians,” she said.



Ms Mumba, however, stated that a significant portion of Zambia’s population still lacks access to adequate sanitation facilities, and poor sanitation practices directly compromise water security by contaminating groundwater resources.



“Without commensurate investment in sanitation and hygiene, the gains made through improved water supply infrastructure may be jeopardized,” she said.



On the Water and Energy Nexus, Ms Mumba said the ongoing energy crisis underscores the critical interdependence of the water and energy sectors.



“It is imperative to recognize that disruptions in energy supply can severely impact water access and sanitation services. We urge the government to prioritize integrated planning and investments that address the water-energy nexus,” she said.



The Forum National Coordinator highlighted that while the government’s commitments are encouraging, there is need for transparent and accountable prioritization and resource allocation for WASH initiatives in the face of competing demands, especially during this economic crisis.



“Completing stalled water projects is a positive step, but we emphasize the importance of sustainable operation and maintenance of water infrastructure to ensure long-term benefits and avoid the recurrence of project delays,” she said.



Ms Mumba advocated for increased community participation and empowerment in WASH decision-making and implementation processes to ensure that solutions are contextually relevant, sustainable, and meet the needs of the people they serve.



“Robust data collection and monitoring systems are essential to track progress, identify gaps, and ensure accountability in the implementation of WASH initiatives. We call for increased investment in data collection and transparent reporting mechanisms. The Zambia NGO WASH Forum remains committed to working with the government and all stakeholders to achieve universal access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene for all Zambians,” she said.