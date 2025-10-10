NGOCC condemns Noel  Nkhoma’s proposal to raise presidential nomination fee to K5 million

NGOCC condemns Nkhoma’s proposal to raise presidential nomination fee to K5 million





THE Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has condemned the suggestion by economist Noel Nkhoma to increase the presidential nomination fee to K5 million.





On Wednesday, Nkhoma was quoted online urging the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to raise the amount for those wanting to run for president.





In a statement, NGOCC acting executive director Florence Lufunsa said the proposal is unfair and would block many ordinary people, especially women and persons with disabilities from taking part in elections.





Lufunsa stated that high nomination fees go against the spirit of equality and democracy and could even lead to corruption, as leaders may try to recover the money they spent once elected.





“To employ exclusionary policies as suggested by Mr Nkhoma is not only sad but retrogressive and aimed at disadvantaging these marginalized groups from participating as Presidential candidates,” she explained.





The organisation urged the ECZ to reject the proposal and ensure elections remain open to everyone.





“In addition, exorbitant nomination fees may compromise the integrity of leaders elected, as they will be prone to corruption and state capture. Therefore, we strongly urge the ECZ to ignore the call by Mr Nkhoma to increase the nomination fees to K5 million,” said Lufunsa.





“The proposal of this astronomical amount is absurd and designed to restrict the Presidency to only a few privileged individuals.We also take this opportunity to urge leaders not to use their strategic positions of influence to propagate elitist policies, including those that exclude the poor and vulnerable populations. Inclusion should always be the hallmark of our governance as a country.”



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, October 10, 2025