NHIMA UNVEILS PRINTED MEMBERSHIP CARDS FOR EASIER ACCESS TO HEALTH FACILITIES



By: Melinda Banda



The National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) has officially launched the nationwide rollout of printed NHIMA membership cards, aimed at enhancing access to health services under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).





In a statement to the media, NHIMA Head of Public Relations, King Syacika, announced that eligible members will now receive printed cards on demand either at the point of registration or when accessing NHIS services.





He emphasized that the new cards are fully legitimate, officially recognized, and valid for use across all accredited healthcare facilities.





Mr. Syacika also urged healthcare providers and service assistants to continue accepting both the printed and digital versions of the NHIMA card, ensuring that no member is denied services due to card format.





The rollout is part of NHIMA’s broader effort to streamline service delivery and improve member experience across the country.

#SunFmTvNews