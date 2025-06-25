Nhlamulo Ndhlela gives Shivambu 48 hours to apologize over defamatory claims



Nhlamulo Ndhlela, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party national spokesperson, has escalated his feud with former secretary-general Floyd Shivambu, demanding a public apology for defamatory remarks made during a June 23 eNCA interview.



Shivambu labeled Ndhlela a “fool” who is “always on drugs and high on alcohol” and accused him of misleading MK Party leader Jacob Zuma.





Ndhlela’s legal team, Ndou Inc Attorneys, issued a letter of demand on June 24, shared via Ndhlela’s X account, giving Shivambu 48 hours to retract the statements and apologize publicly with specific wording acknowledging their falsehood.





Ndhlela, who posted negative drug test results on X to counter the claims, said he’s ready to prove his innocence and accused Shivambu of trying to “hijack” the party.





The MK Party, through Ndhlela, alleges Shivambu sought to undermine the organization from within, citing unauthorized actions like altering accounting officers and visiting fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi.





As the deadline looms, Ndhlela prepares for a potential court battle, with Ndhlela vowing to protect his reputation against what he calls a “vicious campaign of lies.”