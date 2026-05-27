NHP RULES OUT SUPPORT FOR UPND, CALLS FOR GOVERNMENT OF NATIONAL UNITY



The New Heritage Party (NHP) has announced that it will not support the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) in the 2026 General Election, arguing that Zambia requires a fundamental political and economic transformation anchored on national unity and constitutional reform.





In a statement issued after the close of the nomination period, NHP President Chishala Kateka said the party’s decision was guided by its long-held belief that Zambia’s challenges stem from divisive politics, weak governance structures and the failure of successive administrations to prioritise national development over political interests.





Kateka observed that Zambia had not fully realised its potential since independence, noting that political leaders had often focused on retaining power and pursuing political rivals rather than addressing citizens’ needs.





She argued that such practices had contributed to economic stagnation, institutional weaknesses and increasing social divisions.



The NHP leader expressed concern over rising poverty levels and the increasing cost of living, stating that many citizens continued to struggle despite expectations of improved livelihoods.





She said the country needed leadership that promoted economic sovereignty, accountability and equal opportunities for all Zambians.



According to Kateka, the party entered politics to help reverse what it described as a decline in key economic and social indicators.





She maintained that Zambia’s future depended on restoring national ownership of resources, empowering citizens and fostering innovation among the country’s youthful population.



“We believe that everyone of our 20 million Zambians is a stakeholder who is entitled to enjoy the resources, the opportunities and security that this country has to offer,” she said.





Kateka revealed that NHP deliberately chose not to field a presidential candidate in the 2026 election after assessing the political landscape.



Instead, she said the party dedicated the past three years to promoting opposition unity through various political alliances and efforts to establish a common opposition agenda.





“We have been playing this role quietly behind the scenes away from the public eye, because to us, what was important was to achieve opposition unity,” she said.



The party is advocating for a Government of National Unity after the elections, bringing together skilled individuals from different political parties to implement reforms.





Among its priorities are constitutional reforms, national reconciliation, restoration of meritocracy in public service, economic empowerment and devolution of power.





“For this reason, the New Heritage Party will NOT be supporting the UPND. We shall firmly be working with the Opposition to ensure that UPND is removed whilst also pushing for the next Government to undertake policies that will prioritise the transformation agenda that we have already outlined,” Kateka said.





She urged Zambians to support a national restoration programme aimed at strengthening governance, promoting unity and advancing sustainable development.