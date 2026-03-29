Nick Cannon calls the U.S. Democratic Party the ‘Party of the KKK’

TV personality Nick Cannon has sparked debate after criticising the U.S. Democratic Party during a recent episode of his “Big Drive” show, while also distancing himself from the Republican Party.

Speaking alongside Amber Rose, Cannon referred to the Democrats as the “party of the KKK,” citing historical links between the party and the Ku Klux Klan in earlier periods of US history.

He also noted that the Republican Party, under Abraham Lincoln, played a role in ending slavery. However, Cannon stopped short of aligning himself with either party, suggesting he does not subscribe to the current two-party system of the United States.

He referenced a perspective similar to that of W. E. B. Du Bois, who once expressed distrust in the idea of two dominant political parties.

Cannon described himself as an independent thinker, indicating he does not intend to identify strictly as either Democrat or Republican. Despite this, he expressed some positive views about Donald Trump, suggesting a shift from previous criticism, though he did not indicate any formal political alignment.