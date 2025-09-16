American TV host and actor Nick Cannon has opened up about the real reason behind his decision to father 12 children.

Speaking in an interview with The Breakfast Club, the 43-year-old entertainer revealed that his journey into fatherhood was less about planning and more about coping with his past.

“So you think having all those kids was a response to your trauma? Yeah, now that I’m learning that now,” Nick said.

According to him, after his divorce, instead of slowing down and doing the inner work, he found himself being “careless” because he had money, access, and the freedom to move however he wanted.

He explained: “It wasn’t like I set out to go have 12 kids. It was more like, ‘I’m going to live life and have fun. Whatever happens, happens. I can handle it.’ But now being almost 45, I can sit back and be like, yeah, if I would have thought the process through a little bit more and took time… things might have been different.”

Still, Cannon insisted every child was born out of love and strong relationships, but admitted that his refusal to pause and heal ended up spreading trauma instead of fixing it.

When asked if his views on monogamy had changed, he replied: “Nah, not really. Monogamy has never really been my thing… I grew up in a very unorthodox situation in households, so I’ve always understood that love happens differently.”