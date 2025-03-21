Nick Cannon says he’s not done growing his family

Nick Cannon has made it clear that his growing family might not be complete just yet.

During a conversation on his “We Playin’ Spades” podcast, former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder shared his experience of getting a vasectomy and jokingly suggested that Cannon should consider the same. “You need to go think about it,” Crowder quipped.

Cannon, 44, laughed off the remark, admitting that while it “may be the responsible thing to do,” he’s “not done.” Feeling the playful pressure, he added, “I’m feeling judged!”

His co-host, Courtney Bee, pressed him on his reasoning. “Why do you want more children?” she asked. Cannon’s response? A simple, “Why not?” When asked whether he’d have more kids with one of his six current co-parents or someone new, he shrugged, “I don’t know! I leave it to the Lord.”

Currently, Cannon is the father of 12: Moroccan, Monroe, Golden, Powerful Queen, Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir, Zen, Legendary Love, Onyx Ice, Rise Messiah, Beautiful Zeppelin, and Halo. He shares 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, whom he co-parented since their birth in 2011.

Cannon also has three children with journalist Brittany Bell, three with Abby De La Rosa, two with Alyssa Scott—including Zen, who tragically passed away at five months old due to hydrocephalus—one with photographer LaNisha Cole, and another with real estate agent and model Bre Tiesi.

In a previous interview, Cannon lightheartedly referred to fatherhood as a “rich man’s sport,” acknowledging the financial demands of raising a large family. He even revealed that he had insured his testicles for $10 million, jokingly calling them “precious cargo.” Reflecting on the policy, he later quipped that it “wasn’t enough” and should have been $12 million—one million for each child.

Despite his busy career, Nick Cannon has spoken candidly about the challenge of balancing his time among all his children. He has emphasized his commitment to being present in their lives, especially on occasions like Father’s Day, which he describes as a day filled with love and appreciation.