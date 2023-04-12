Nick Cannon may have found a new baby mama for his 13th child.

While he already has two kids with Mariah Carey, the father of 12 didn’t rule out having more children with another famous pop star. During his appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Monday, the host asked Cannon if he could see Taylor Swift as the mother of his 13th child.

“Who would be the woman that’d make you have a baby again?” asked Stern.

Cannon admitted that if he was to have another kid, the mother would have to be a special woman. “She’d have to be cold. She gotta be amazing,” said Nick.

Stern then suggested Swift, an idea Cannon was more than open to. “Absolutely, I’m in — let’s go. That’s the one!” Cannon said before praising Swift. “First of all, she’s an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is the fact that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music since a young girl.”

He already feels a kinship to the “Anti-Hero” singer. “Me and Taylor’s numbers are very similar when we’re talking about being in these streets,” he said. “So, I think she would relate to me very well based off of like, ‘Yo, you’ve dated a lot of people in the public eye, so we probably would really understand each other.’”

Swift is newly single after breaking up with her boyfriend of six years, actor Joe Alwyn. When Stern noted that Swift was back on the market, Cannon laughed, “My spidey-senses was tingling. I think that would be amazing.”

For now, the “Masked Singer” host has his hands full with his family of 12. In addition to his twins with Carey, he has children with five other women including Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, Bre Tiesi, and LaNisha Cole.

The multi-hyphenate entertainer recently announced that he is launching a new daily morning show on Amazon’s live radio app Amp. “The Daily Cannon” premieres April 24 and will be co-hosted by Abby De La Rosa, with whom Cannon shares three kids.