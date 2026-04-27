Nicki Minaj Defies Hollywood by Wishing Melania Trump a Happy Birthday



Rapper Nicki Minaj posted a glamorous photo of First Lady Melania Trump in a striking pink outfit, complete with celebratory emojis, to mark her birthday on social media. The move comes as no surprise to those following Minaj’s recent public support for the Trump family.





Minaj attended the premiere of Melania’s documentary earlier this year, where she stood out among a crowd of Trump allies and administration figures. She has openly called herself one of the president’s biggest fans, even receiving and showing off a Trump Gold Card while discussing her path to citizenship.





Observers expect the usual backlash from celebrity circles and left-leaning critics, but Minaj has a long track record of speaking her mind without apology.

In a town where conforming to one political side is the norm, her straightforward birthday shoutout stands out as a rare display of independence.



Melania Trump turns 56 today.