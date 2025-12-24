Nicki Minaj deletes her Instagram after backlash from attending AMFEST as a guest of Erika Kirk causing her to lose 10 million followers.

Nicki Minaj has deleted or deactivated her Instagram account, sparking widespread online reaction. The move follows viral claims that she lost up to 10 million followers amid backlash tied to a recent public appearance and political controversy.





While her Instagram page is currently inaccessible, there is no confirmed data proving a 10 million follower drop. Social media analytics experts note that large accounts often experience rapid fluctuations during viral moments, but exact figures are difficult to verify.





Minaj has not publicly addressed the account deletion, leaving fans divided on whether the move is temporary or a deliberate step back from social media.