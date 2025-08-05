Nicki Minaj offers Dez Bryant $10m to fight her husband after social media beef

Nicki Minaj and former NFL star Dez Bryant are locked in an escalating online feud that has taken a personal and heated turn, with both sides trading serious allegations and even taunts of a physical confrontation.

The clash began as a fallout from a contract dispute involving Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and team owner Jerry Jones. Over the weekend, Jones commented that he prefers not to negotiate with agents, citing a past “bad experience” with Jay-Z during Dez Bryant’s contract talks when Bryant was represented by Roc Nation.

In response, both Bryant and Roc Nation publicly denied Jones’ claims. However, things took an unexpected twist when rapper Nicki Minaj entered the conversation. Minaj, who has an ongoing dispute with Roc Nation, responded to one of Dez Bryant’s posts by saying she has “plenty of stories” about Jay-Z and Roc Nation executives, implying misconduct.

Bryant distanced himself from Minaj’s claims, clearly stating he wanted no part of her feud with Roc Nation. But the situation quickly escalated when Minaj brought up Bryant’s 2012 arrest for allegedly assaulting his mother — a charge he has consistently denied.

Bryant fired back by referencing Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, a registered sex offender, further inflaming tensions. The back-and-forth reached a boiling point when Minaj offered Dez “$10 million in cash” to fight her husband. Bryant accepted the challenge in kind, telling her to get the money ready, adding he would “beat up Kenneth right in front of her.”

Minaj has not responded to Bryant’s remarks, but the situation has clearly spiraled, with social media users closely watching what began as a contractual disagreement evolve into a highly personal and volatile exchange.

Neither Roc Nation nor Jay-Z has commented publicly on the renewed controversy.