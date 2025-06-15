Nicki Minaj Receives Apology From Shannon Sharpe After Diss Track

Nicki Minaj has received a lengthy apology from Shannon Sharpe after she dissed him on new Lil Wayne collaboration “Banned from NO”.

On the track, the Trinidad born rapper spat: “‘Bout to cop you slides, all you do is flip-flop / If I send a pic of Shannon, you ain’t that Sharpe.”

The line appeared to be a barb about the NFL legend turned media star commenting “Nicki who?” when a fan told him she wanted to appear on his Club Shay Shay podcast.

In a new episode of his Nightcap show, Sharpe apologized to Minaj and attended to explain the comment as a misunderstanding.

He said: “I used to go back and forth with people. I was talking about Nikki Haley. Nikki Haley said it’s really great for everybody of Black America, and I was like … ‘When has it ever been great?’”

Sharpe continued: “Nicki, I was not trying to be disrespectful. Of course I know who you are. I would be remiss to say that I thought you knew who I was, or that you knew anything about Club Shay Shay. I’m not that arrogant.

“Nicki, I apologize. I meant no disrespect. You’ll always have an open invitation if you ever want to come sit down and have a conversation. Even if you just want to have a private conversation on the phone or something. It won’t go any further between you and I.”

He concluded by saying: “That was not my intent, but intent only matters to me because clearly you’re still offended. So I apologize sincerely and hopefully we can move forward.”

On the track, Minaj also saved some venom for JAY-Z and the NFL for snubbing Lil Wayne at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Minaj spat: “NFL, fire some n-ggas and then call us.”

The “Anaconda” rapper has been one of the most vocal critics of the NFL’s decision to overlook Wayne in favor of Kendrick Lamar.

Minaj appeared to specifically blame JAY-Z for the call, slamming him for working with the NFL: “One n-gga took a knee. The other n-gga took the bag. He gon get you ‘n-ggers’ in line every fkng time.”