Nicki Minaj shuts down rumours she’s ‘broke’ 

Nicki Minaj has shut down circulating rumours that she went bankrupt after her recent world tour or owed Jay-Z $200 million. Taking to X, Nicki addressed the gossip in classic Minaj style — loud, confident, and unbothered.

Responding to a fan who questioned her silence over the claims, the ‘Barbie World’ star made it clear she’s not only financially fine but thriving.

“Buying another mansion as we speak. It would be the 3rd in 2 years,” she posted. “That’s besides the property I bought for others for 15 years. Catch up ugly.”

She didn’t stop there.

“If tmrw I wake up & want maybe 20-30MM, all I have to do is hand in my album silly wabbit. Then I’d tour again & gross over a hunnit. Do you realize this is Nicki Minaj?”

In another bold flex, she revealed she just bought her first private jet — and yes, it’s all pink.

“Just bought my first jet. It’s all pink. Come on losers, get in! Sike. Fly Barbz only.”

No word yet from Jay-Z, but one thing’s certain — Nicki Minaj is flying high, literally.