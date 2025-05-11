Niger Escalates Nationalization of Uranium Mines, Seizes Equipment from French-Owned Orano



Niamey, Niger – May 10, 2025



JubaGlobal News Network



In a bold move to assert control over its natural resources, Niger’s military-led government has intensified its nationalization efforts by seizing equipment from the offices of Orano, a French state-owned nuclear fuel company. The raid, conducted on May 5, 2025, targeted Orano’s subsidiaries—Somair, Cominak, and Orano Mining Niger—in the capital, Niamey, with security forces confiscating items, including mobile phones. The operation marks a significant escalation in Niger’s campaign to end French exploitation of its uranium mines, highlighting deepening tensions between the West African nation and its former colonial power





Raid and Arrest Amid Nationalization Push



The raid follows Niger’s December 2024 seizure of operational control of the Somair uranium mine in the northern Arlit region, where Orano holds a 63.4% stake and the Nigerien state owns 36.6%. Reports indicate that Orano’s local director, Ibrahim Courmo, was arrested during the Niamey operation, though the government has not officially confirmed his detention. Orano expressed concern, stating it has been unable to contact its representative and has “very limited” information due to losing operational control of its subsidiaries last year.





Niger’s actions are part of a broader strategy to nationalize its uranium industry, a critical sector for the world’s seventh-largest uranium producer, which accounts for approximately 5% of global output. In June 2024, the military junta revoked Orano’s operating license for the Imouraren mine, one of the world’s largest uranium deposits, citing the company’s failure to resume development by a stipulated deadline. The government has since declared the mine “returned to the public domain,” signaling its intent to prioritize national interests over foreign concessions.





Defiance Against French Influence



Since the July 2023 coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, Niger’s military leadership, under General Abdourahamane Tiani, has pursued an anti-Western agenda, expelling French troops and reviewing foreign mining agreements. The junta has accused France of exploiting Niger’s resources while leaving its population—70% of whom lack electricity—impoverished. Niger’s uranium has historically fueled 15–17% of France’s nuclear reactors, critical for its energy sector, yet locals argue the country reaps minimal benefits from these operations.





The government has instructed foreign companies, particularly French firms, to comply with new mining regulations aimed at increasing state revenue and control. In September 2024, Niger established the Timersoi National Uranium Company (TNUC) to oversee its uranium assets, further solidifying its nationalization efforts. The raid on Orano’s offices underscores Niamey’s determination to enforce these laws, with authorities ignoring Orano’s attempts to negotiate, including proposals to airlift 1,150 tonnes of stranded uranium concentrate valued at $210 million.





Geopolitical Shifts and Regional Implications



Niger’s actions reflect a broader regional trend of rejecting Western influence, as seen in neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali, both of which have also expelled French forces and aligned with Russia and China. Analysts suggest that Russian and Turkish firms may soon vie for Niger’s uranium concessions, with Minister of Mines Colonel Abarchi Ousmane indicating openness to new partners in November 2024. This shift comes as France’s influence in the Sahel wanes, compounded by its failure to recognize Niger’s junta, which has fueled hostility toward French entities like Orano.





The nationalization push has sparked mixed reactions. Supporters argue it will enable Niger to fund development projects, improve infrastructure, and reduce dependency on foreign powers. However, critics warn that the move could destabilize the mining sector, deter investment, and exacerbate economic challenges in a country where poverty remains rampant. Orano, which has operated in Niger for over 50 years, has vowed to defend its rights in national or international courts while expressing regret over the impact on employees and local communities.





Global Attention and Future Uncertainty



Niger’s seizure of Orano’s equipment has drawn international scrutiny, with the European Union and France expressing concern over the loss of a key uranium supplier. In 2022, Niger provided over a quarter of the EU’s uranium, making it the bloc’s second-largest source after Kazakhstan. The ongoing export blockade, exacerbated by Niger’s closed border with Benin, has already forced France to rely on alternative suppliers like Canada and Kazakhstan, though EU imports from Russia have controversially risen by 70% since 2023.





As Niger moves to assert sovereignty over its uranium wealth, the raid on Orano’s offices signals a new chapter in its quest for economic autonomy. Yet, with 1,150 tonnes of uranium concentrate stranded and financial strains mounting at Somair, the path forward remains uncertain. The international community watches closely as Niger navigates this high-stakes gamble, balancing national pride against the risks of isolation and economic disruption.

