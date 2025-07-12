Niger president address issues of terrorism, issue strong warning to France againp

Niger’s military leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani has accused France of funding and training terrorist groups to destabilize the Alliance of Sahel States (Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso).

According to him, France has been one of the major reason for terrorism in the Sahel areas of the African continent.

Niger’s junta, led by Tchiani, ended military cooperation with France in 2023, citing sovereignty concerns, and French troops fully withdrew by December 2023.

This aligns with broader regional shifts, including the formation of the Alliance of Sahel States and pivots toward Russian partnerships.

On the other hand, France has historically justified its military presence in the Sahel as a counterterrorism effort, supporting the G5 Sahel (Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger).

The French argued a support against groups like al-Qaeda and Islamic State affiliates in the Sahel states.

France’s Operation Barkhane, launched in 2014, aimed to curb jihadist threats but faced criticism for limited success and perceived overreach.

Critics, including some Sahel leaders, argue France’s actions exacerbated instability or served its own interests, such as securing uranium resources in Niger.

Tensions are currently high among the two countries as well as other Sahel States about the interference of France in their respective countries.