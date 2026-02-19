Nigeria and Morocco Unite to Build Multi-Billion Dollar Gas Pipeline





Nigeria and Morocco are collaborating towards building a multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline that aims to transport gas between the two countries.





It is estimated to cost $25 billion and will take at least 10 years to complete.



It will span over 4,000 kilometers, connecting Nigerian gas fields to key demand centers in Morocco and other West and North African countries.





Once operational, the pipeline will transport approximately 15 to 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year, equivalent to about 0.8 to 1.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.





This massive capacity will provide reliable energy for households, industries, and power generation across North Africa and neighboring West African nations.



This is the Africa we want to see; this is what the African dream is made of.



