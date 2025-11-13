“Nigeria could have been world power if it kept its oil wealth”- singer Akon

Senegalese-American singer and entrepreneur Akon has sparked global debate after claiming that Nigeria could have become one of the most powerful nations on earth if it had managed to retain full control of its oil revenues since gaining independence in 1960.

In an Instagram post that quickly went viral, Akon reflected on the untapped potential of Africa’s most populous nation, imagining a world where Nigeria’s immense oil wealth remained entirely in the hands of its people.

He suggested that in such an alternate reality, Lagos would have evolved into a global financial center rivaling London and New York, while Nigerian universities would have become world leaders in science, innovation, and technology.

Akon further noted that Nollywood — already Africa’s largest film industry — could have surpassed Hollywood in global influence, making Nigeria a beacon of cultural and economic strength for the continent.

The artist lamented the historical exploitation of Africa’s natural resources by foreign powers, saying the continent has paid a heavy price for allowing outsiders to dictate its economic path.

He stressed that while the past cannot be undone, Africa still has the chance to reclaim control over its resources, build stronger institutions, and shape its own destiny.

“Africa doesn’t need aid,” Akon wrote. “What it needs is ownership — of its land, its energy, its talent, and its future.”

His comments have reignited discussions on resource sovereignty, governance, and economic independence in Africa — themes that continue to shape debates about the continent’s role in the global economy.