Nigeria grants Asylum to Guinea-Bissau opposition candidate Fernando Costa

The Nigerian government has granted special protection to the Guinea-Bissau presidential candidate, Fernando Costa, due to reports of imminent threats to his life.

Mr Costa had been the main opposition candidate to incumbent President Umaro Embalo in the 2025 presidential election, held on 23 November.

However, hours before the results were to be announced, the military seized power, suspended elections, and imposed a curfew.

According to the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Bola Tinubu had approved the decision to place Dias under protection within the Nigerian Embassy premises in Guinea-Bissau.

A letter addressed to the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, dated November 30, and signed by the Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, stated that the decision reflects Nigeria’s commitment to safeguarding democratic processes and ensuring the safety of political actors in the region.

The letter also requested ECOWAS to direct its Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau to provide Mr Da Costa with additional protection within the embassy grounds.

“I write to inform you that His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GON, has graciously approved the provision of protection and security in the premises of the Nigerian Embassy in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, for Mr Fernando Dia Da Costa. Mr President’s decision is a proactive measure to ensure the safety of Mr Da Costa in response to imminent threats to his life.

“The decision to accommodate Mr Da Costa within the Nigerian premises underscores our firm commitment to safeguarding the democratic aspirations and the sovereign will of the good people of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

“In this regard, it would be appreciated if you would kindly mandate the ECOWAS Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau (ESSMGB) to provide him protection and security while in the premises of the Nigerian Embassy,” the letter read in part.

The development comes after military officers announced a coup in the Portuguese-speaking West African nation last Wednesday.

The coup took place days after the country’s presidential elections.