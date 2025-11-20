Nigeria 🇳🇬 has the 4th largest defense budget in Africa. The military budget of Nigeria is $4.53 billion.





Nigeria has the 3rd strongest military in Africa



Nigeria has approximately 230,000 active military personnel, making it one of the largest militaries in Africa. This number includes personnel from the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force and is sometimes cited alongside paramilitary forces.





The Nigerian military uses a wide array of weapons, including modern aircraft like the JF-17 Thunder and A-29 Super Tucano, armored vehicles such as the VT-4 main battle tank and Ezugwu MRAPs, and various infantry weapons from domestically produced rifles like the DG 103 to imported machine guns like the FN MAG and sniper rifles such as the Barrett M82A1.

The country also has a significant arsenal of artillery, like the Palmaria 155mm self-propelled howitzer, and naval assets like the NNS Aradu frigate.



