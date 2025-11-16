Nigeria is the 4th largest Economy in Africa With about $188.27 Billion



Nigeria has the 3rd strongest military in Africa. Nigeria has an estimated 223,000 to 231,000 active military personnel. The Nigerian military includes the Army, Air Force, and Navy, and its total active force is one of the largest in Africa.





Nigeria has about 61-70% access to electricity



Nigeria has a monthly minimum wage of NGN 70,000, which is approximately $42–$44 USD per month, depending on the exchange rate.





Nigeria is known as the “Giant of Africa” due to its massive population, large economy, and abundant natural resources, which give it significant economic and political influence on the continent.





Its title also reflects its cultural impact through music and film, as well as its role as a regional power and its leadership in organizations like the African Union.