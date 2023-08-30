Nigeria: Police arrest over 100 gay suspects holding wedding

The Delta State Police Command has announced that it arrested over 100 gay suspects carrying out a gay wedding ceremony at a hotel in the state.

Announcing their arrest on Facebook, the state police said it would parade the suspects shortly.

“Delta State Command has arrested over a hundred gay suspects in a hotel carrying out a gay wedding ceremony. We will be going live shortly on Facebook to parade the said suspects,” it captioned.

Recall that since the anti-gay law was passed in 2014, homosexuals have been arrested and paraded by security operatives in the country.

On 31st of December 2021, Police cracked down on homosexuals in a hidden brothel in Isolo, Lagos.

19 young people were in 2022 arrested in Kano for allegedly attending a same-sex wedding.