Nigerian Air Force Aircraft Crashes While En Route to Niger

Troops of the Nigerian army have rattled bandits in Kundu, a Niger State community where at least 50 of them were gunned down and several others fled with serious injuries.

Kundu village near Zungeru in Wushishi Local Government Area of the state has been terrorised by the bandits, leading to troops deploying to stamp them out.

The bandits were said to have settled in the area after rustling cows and other domestic animals from the communities in the area. Some senior military officers also lost their lives to the bandits after coming under fire on Sunday.