The Nigerian Armed Forces have introduced a new rule barring officers from marrying foreigners or naturalised Nigerians.

Newly commissioned officers are also prohibited from marrying during their probation, while those already married before commissioning must live in the Officers’ Mess for at least three months before qualifying for married housing.





A retired major general said the directive is meant to protect national security and prevent divided loyalty in case of conflict.

However, human rights groups have criticised the rule as discriminatory, questioning why politicians and top officials with dual citizenship are not subject to similar restrictions.