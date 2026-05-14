NIGERIAN BILLIONAIRE TO INVEST $500 MILLION IN SOUTH AFRICA



A Nigerian billionaire, Adebayo “Bayo” Ogunlesi, is committing $500 Million (about R8.3 Billion / ₦685 Billion) into South Africa 🇿🇦.





Yes, while the world follows the noise on social media about the protests in South Africa and all the arguments for or against it, deals are being done daily.





I know because I get to meet a lot of Nigerian high profile business people, politicians and other personalities when they visit Johannesburg, often monthly or frequently for one reason or the other.





I have learned very early from these meetings that you have to be intentional about what you want. You must also learn to block out unnecessary noise .





Right now, Mr. Ogunlesi is being hosted by the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, in Cape Town. They have been meeting since yesterday.





Big money does not follow noise — it follows DATA, opportunity, and stability. We must stop focusing only on emotions and start paying attention to facts, economics, and long-term value to understand how nations truly grow.





Nigeria and South Africa are two African giants with massive potential when they work together. We cannot allow hatred, division, or social media propaganda to blind us to the opportunities both countries can create for millions of Africans.





Yes, criminals must be arrested — whether they are Nigerians, South Africans, or from anywhere else. Drug dealers and other criminals do not represent an entire nation. Law enforcement must deal with them firmly wherever they are found. But we must never use the actions of a few bad people to judge millions of hardworking Africans trying to build better lives.





South Africa is still open for business and investment. Nigeria also remains a major economic force on the continent. Together, both countries can create jobs, grow industries, expand trade, and build wealth for the next generation of Africans.





Let the divisive people keep making noise. Serious people are building. Africa must build with Africa. 🇳🇬🤝🇿🇦



Darlington Ubek