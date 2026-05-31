Nigerian-born Roman Catholic priest has been convicted  in Texas, United States, for sexually assaulting women under his spiritual care

A Nigerian-born Roman Catholic priest, Anthony Odiong, has been convicted by a jury in Texas, United States, for sexually assaulting women under his spiritual care, The Guardian reports.





Odiong, 57, was found guilty on one count of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of second-degree sexual assault after a trial in Waco, Texas.



The jury, made up of eight women and four men, delivered its verdict after about two hours of deliberation on Friday.





The court heard testimony from two women who said Odiong used his role as a priest to manipulate and pressure them into sexual relationships.



He was accused of exploiting his position as a Catholic priest to pursue sexual relationships with women he was providing spiritual direction.





Odiong, who pleaded not guilty, could face life imprisonment on the first-degree charge when sentencing begins on Monday.



Prosecutors said the offences involved two women who testified in court that the priest abused his clerical authority during periods of emotional vulnerability.





One of the women, identified in court documents as Mary Doe, told the jury that Odiong began a sexual relationship with her while providing spiritual counselling during a difficult divorce.



She also testified that her son once walked in on her and Odiong during intercourse at her home.





Another woman, Jane Doe, testified that he pressured her into sexual acts under the guise of spiritual guidance.



The case followed a 2024 report by The Guardian, which first documented allegations of sexual misconduct and coercion against the priest during his ministry in Texas and Louisiana.





Prosecutors said that report prompted one of the victims to come forward to police with further allegations.



Investigators later gathered additional evidence, including DNA linked to a child fathered by Odiong during his time in Louisiana.





Odiong, a naturalised US citizen, was ordained in Nigeria in 1993 and later served in Catholic parishes in Texas and Louisiana.



Authorities said he was suspended from the ministry in 2019 following earlier allegations of misconduct.





His lawyers argued during the trial that the relationships were consensual, but prosecutors maintained that he abused his position of authority as a clergy member.



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