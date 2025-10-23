Nigerian court orders TikTok ‘couple’ to marry in real life

By: Trt Africa



A Nigerian court has ordered popular TikTok personalities Idris Mai Wushirya and Basira Yar Guda to marry in real life within 60 days.





The Kano Magistrate Court ruled that the pair, who have been portraying a “couple” on TikTok, should formalise their relationship.





The unusual ruling follows months of viral videos showing the pair in what authorities deemed “immoral” exchanges. The videos drew millions of views and attracted the attention of the authorities.





The Kano State Films and Video Censorship Board had said that the pair had crossed moral and religious boundaries in their social media content.





The Kano State Hisbah Board, the state’s Islamic law and morality enforcement agency, has now been ordered to arrange and formalise the marriage.





Presiding Magistrate Halima Wali issued the directive on Monday, 20 October, warning that failure to complete the marriage within the 60-day period would amount to contempt of court.

#SunFmTvNews