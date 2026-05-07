Nigerian delegation to visit South Africa over anti-migrant tensions



Nigeria’s Ambassador-Designate to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, says President Bola Tinubu has approved his appointment. He described South Africa as a nation that shares Nigeria’s Pan-African vision and broader foreign policy outlook, adding that he specifically preferred the posting because of the strong political and economic ties between the two countries.





Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Acting High Commissioner to South Africa, Alexander Temitope Ajayi, confirmed that a delegation from the Nigerian National Assembly will travel to South Africa to engage with South African lawmakers over growing tensions linked to protests against undocumented migrants.





Ajayi also revealed that Ronald Lamola held discussions with Nigeria’s foreign affairs authorities regarding the situation, as concerns continue to rise over anti-migrant sentiment in parts of South Africa.