Nigerian DJ Big N Shot in South Africa During Armed Hijacking Incident

Famed Nigerian disc jockey Nonso Temisan Ajufo, popularly known as DJ Big N, has survived a harrowing hijacking incident in Johannesburg that left him injured and deeply shaken.

The DJ, best known for his hit How Many Times, recounted the near-fatal experience during his visit to South Africa.

Ambushed at Gunpoint

The incident occurred after DJ Big N spent a Sunday night socializing with friends at a Johannesburg lounge. He decided to head to another club with an acquaintance when tragedy struck.

“On the way, at a traffic light, we were ambushed by two cars carrying six armed men with automatic rifles,” he shared.

In the chaos, DJ Big N attempted to escape but was shot in the leg.

“One of the robbers put the gun to my head and demanded my watch, which I struggled to remove, along with my chain and other jewelry,” he added.

Miraculous Survival

Bleeding profusely from the gunshot wound, DJ Big N managed to get back into the car, and the driver rushed him to the nearest hospital. Doctors described his survival as miraculous, noting that the bullet narrowly missed a major artery and bone.

“The doctors called me ‘lucky.’ I credit my survival to divine intervention and my mother’s prayers,” DJ Big N said

A Life-Changing Experience

The traumatic event left the DJ reflecting deeply on his life.

“I lost a lot of valuables that day, but I realize material possessions mean nothing. Life is fragile, and validation is meaningless,” he said.

The experience has inspired him to live more authentically and appreciate life without undue stress.

Despite the ordeal, DJ Big N expressed his admiration for South Africa, stating,

“I met so many wonderful people and visited beautiful places. Like any other country, there are bad eggs that paint the nation badly.”