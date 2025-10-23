Nigerian feminist says her attraction to men feels like a spiritual battle

A self acclaimed feminist has ignited online discussions after candidly sharing her internal conflict about being attracted to men, describing the experience as both “embarrassing” and a “spiritual battle.”

In a viral video, she opened up about the guilt she feels as a feminist when experiencing attraction to men, sparking conversations about the intersection of personal feelings and ideological beliefs.

“One of the things that really makes me feel guilty as a feminist is my attraction to men,” the lady claimed in the video.

“I’d see a man who is my type down to the T and I’m like, oh, let me in there. It’s so embarrassing. I don’t even want to be that way,” she added.

She went on to describe the intensity of her feelings as an internal struggle and even claimed it might be a “demonic possession.”

“Why am I feeling this way? Father Lord, in Jesus’ name, I rebuke it. I don’t like being attracted to men. Even if I have a boyfriend, why am I seeing you and my heart is fluttering? Get away from me in Jesus’ name. I hate it so much—it feels like demonic possession.”

The woman, identifying as straight, elaborated on how this attraction feels at odds with her feminist identity:

“Sometimes I see a guy and I’m like ‘Ooh!’ but then I remember I’m supposed to be a feminist. Being attracted to men is so embarrassing. I’m tired,” she concluded.

The video has sparked conversation all over social media. Although she claims she is straight, others claim she is a lesbian who has mixed identity.