Nigerian Force (NAF)  bolster their combat capabilities with the purchase of 12 AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters from the U.S

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is enhancing their combat capabilities through the acquisition of 12 AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters from the United States, a deal valued at approximately $997 million.

The U.S. State Department approved the sale in April 2022, and Nigeria made the first payment back in August 2023.

The contract includes 28 T-700 GE 401C engines (24 installed, 4 spares), 2,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) guidance sections, M197 20mm cannons, night vision systems, and training support. A $7.7 million contract was awarded to Northrop Grumman in December 2023 for 32 mission computers.

The AH-1Z Viper, a twin-engine attack helicopter developed by Bell Helicopter, is designed for close air support, anti-armor, anti-air warfare, and reconnaissance missions.

It features advanced avionics, a four-bladed rotor system, and the ability to carry Hydra 70 rockets, AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles, and potentially AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, though the Nigerian deal excludes Hellfire missiles in favor of APKWS-guided rockets.

This acquisition aims to address Nigeria’s security challenges, including the Boko Haram insurgency and banditry, by enhancing the NAF’s firepower and operational efficiency.

Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, Chief of the Air Staff, emphasized the helicopters’ role in counterterrorism and counterinsurgency during a June 2025 meeting in San Diego with U.S. officials and Bell Textron, where delivery timelines were reviewed.

The NAF is committed to fast-tracking the integration of these helicopters, ensuring compliance with international humanitarian law