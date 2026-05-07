Nigerian Government bans honorary degree holders from using ‘Dr’ title

The Federal Government has barred recipients of honorary degrees from adding “Dr” to their names.

Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, announced this at a press briefing at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday,May 6. He said the decision was taken at the Federal Executive Council meeting, which held on April 30.

Alausa said the move was aimed at ending decades of indiscriminate conferment of degrees for political patronage and financial gain.

“The recent trend we’ve seen with the award of honorary degrees has revealed a growing abuse and politicisation of this academic privilege. We’ve seen awards being used for political patronage, for financial gain, as well as the conferral of awards on serving public officials, which, as part of the ethics of honorary degree awards, should not happen.”

According to the Minister, universities that violate the FEC decision will face sanctions, adding that the Vice Chancellors had been directed to streamline the process.

He added that going forward, universities will have to seek approval from the Nigerian University Commission (NUC) before they can award the degrees.