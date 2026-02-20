A Nigerian governor has sparked debate after a viral video showed him stopping his convoy to urinate publicly on a street, leaving many questioning leadership decorum.

In the clip, the governor, dressed in the signature white regalia, steps away from his convoy and positions himself facing a wall as residents and passersby watch in disbelief.

After finishing, he adjusts his attire, washes his hands with water from a plastic bottle, places the bottle in his mouth briefly, and walks away.

Security personnel and entourage members are visible nearby.

The footage quickly circulated on social media, drawing mixed reactions.

Some called it a lapse in judgment unbecoming of a leader, while others suggested it may have been an urgent situation.

One Twitter user wrote, “That’s certainly shocking behaviour for a public official. Such actions by the governor could raise serious concerns about decorum and public accountability.”

Another tweeted, “See how our leaders are embarrassing us. Anyways, I feel for the man. His bladder might not be able to hold it any longer. Better safe than sorry.”

One defended the encounter saying, “I don’t blame him, that is just reality embarrassing him, he had security siren clearing road, convoy worth millions, but nature said, ‘Hey boss step outside now,’ you got to agree it happens.”

This is not the first bizarre encounter involving a Nigerian governor.

In February 2026, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai was involved in a cinematic standoff at the airport upon his return to Nigeria.

His return erupted into chaos when a crowd of supporters and commuters formed a human shield at the airport, physically obstructing DSS operatives from arresting him.

This dramatic standoff quickly escalated into a national security scandal after El-Rufai’s legal team accused agents of “state-sponsored stealing” of his passport.

Adding to the intrigue, the former governor later claimed he had evaded the initial ambush because the National Security Adviser’s phone lines had been tapped, allowing him to be tipped off before his plane even landed.