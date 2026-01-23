Nigerian lady accuses streamer IShowSpeed’s security of s3xual assault after forcing her way through a crowd

A Nigerian woman has accused members popular American streamer IShowSpeed’s security team of sexual assault during his ongoing tour in Lagos.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, amid chaotic crowds surrounding the content creator.

Speed was celebrating his 21st birthday and marking his YouTube channel surpassing 50 million subscribers while streaming in Nigeria.

According to viral videos circulating on social media, the woman aggressively pushed through the dense crowd to confront IShowSpeed, challenging him to a foot race.

IShowSpeed accepted and easily won the impromptu contest. Following her loss, the woman turned confrontational

She directly accused the streamer’s security personnel—reportedly including Ghanaian and Nigerian guards assault.

She alleged that they inappropriately touched or groped her (specifically her breasts) while they managed the crowd and restrained fans to protect the streamer.

In one clip, she approached IShowSpeed again, pointing at his security team and making the allegation.

When questioned by the streamer (“Who?”), her response appeared inconsistent or unclear in available footage.

Online reactions have been mixed, with many users on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Nigerian gossip pages expressing skepticism.

Comments suggest the accusation may have been an attempt to gain attention, go viral, or seek clout.