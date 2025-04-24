Nigerian Man Fakes Marriage for 5 Years to Stay in Zimbabwe

A 52-year-old Nigerian man, Kelechi Godwin, is in hot water after allegedly forging documents to obtain Zimbabwean residence permits between 2009 and 2014.

According to prosecutors, Godwin submitted fake spousal support letters claiming they were from his wife, Patience Godwin, even though she had reportedly been living outside Zimbabwe since 2008. In one case, he allegedly brought a different woman to an immigration interview and introduced her as his wife to trick officials.

The false paperwork reportedly led to multiple spousal residence permits being issued, undermining the integrity of the Immigration Department.

Godwin was granted bail on April 15, 2025. As part of his bail conditions, he had to pay US$400, stay at a listed address, avoid contact with witnesses, and report to Bulawayo Central Police Station twice a week. He is due back in court on April 30, 2025, while investigations continue.

Beatrice man jailed for illegal diamond deal in Harare

In a separate case, 45-year-old Cephas Mukombwe from Gwalia Farm in Beatrice was sentenced to five years in prison for illegal possession of diamonds.

On April 4, 2025, Mukombwe tried to sell unlicensed precious stones in central Harare. He unknowingly negotiated with undercover detectives and was caught red-handed after handing over two diamond stones from his wallet during a deal near Fife Avenue and 3rd Street.

The diamonds, later confirmed by the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe, weighed a total of 1.64 carats and were valued at US$174.93.

Authorities have reminded the public that trading in precious stones without a proper licence is a serious criminal offence.