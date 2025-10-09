Nigerian minister resigns after allegedly forging academic credentials

Uche Nnaji, Nigeria’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, has resigned only days after allegations were made that he had forged his academic credentials.

The resignation comes after a newspaper investigation that alleged that Nnaji submitted falsified certificates to President Bola Tinubu during his ministerial appointment in 2023.

On Tuesday, in an X post, Bayo Onanuga, the presidential spokesperson, confirmed the news, quoting the Nigerian minister, who said he resigned after “a target of blackmail by political opponents.”

Nnaji denies the forgery accusations and has insisted that he did graduate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) with a degree in Microbiology/Biochemistry.

Online and within the country, the forgery allegations have sparked outrage among multiple Nigerians, following a two-year investigation by the Premium Times newspaper.

Only a week ago, UNN reportedly told the publication that it had no records confirming that the minister had indeed graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1985, as Nnaji claimed.

The paper received information from a senior university official that Nnaji was admitted in 1981 but did not complete his studies or receive a certificate.

Also, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said the mandatory certificate of national service Nnaji presented in April 2023 could not be verified.

In Nigeria, the suspension of a minister is a rare case, as Nnaji is now the second to leave office or resign since President Tinubu came into office in May 2023.

Last January, the then Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Minister Betta Edu was suspended after public outrage over a corruption scandal. At the time, Dr Edu, 37, denied any wrongdoing, per the BBC.