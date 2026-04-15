Nigerian Pastor Criticized for Paying an Older Church Member to Marry His Non-Verbal, Autistic Son

Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, a Nigerian pastor, is facing global backlash after arranging a marriage for his non-verbal, autistic adopted son. He later officiated the wedding, triggering debate over consent, disability rights, and caregiving responsibilities.

Chinyere leads Omega Power Ministries in Nigeria. In early 2026, he posted a viral video introducing his adopted son, Aboy Chibuzor, and asked for a wife for him. He said he had cared for the man since childhood after he was abandoned.

In the video, Chinyere said Aboy is non-verbal and described challenges linked to sexual behavior, including frequent mast*rbation. He also said any potential wife would receive financial support, housing, and a salary from the church in exchange for marriage and caregiving duties.

The video quickly drew widespread criticism online, as reported by EurWeb. Many accused the pastor of exploiting a vulnerable autistic adult. Others questioned whether Aboy could fully understand or consent to marriage.

Chinyere later apologized for the way the video was presented, but said his intention was to ensure care and stability for Aboy. On March 29, 2026, he officiated the wedding between Aboy Chibuzor and an older single woman. The church continued to provide support to the couple after the ceremony.

Disability rights advocates and autism experts raised concerns about consent and capacity, noting that non-verbal individuals may not fully grasp the meaning of marriage. They also pointed to ethical risks tied to financial incentives and the power imbalance between caregiver, church leader, and vulnerable adult.

Supporters of Chinyere defended the arrangement, saying he acted to protect and support someone abandoned by family and society. They added that the church’s ongoing assistance shows the marriage was intended as structured care rather than exploitation.