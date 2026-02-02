Nigerian Pastor, Kingsley Okonkwo, Celebrates His 50th Birthday With A Tattoo

Pator Kingsley Okonkwo, a popular preacher in Nigeria who has been trending for his sermons about life and marriage, has set the internet ablaze with an action he took on his 50th birthday.

People do different things on their birthdays to make it memorable and special.

Some donate to the orphanage, support health screenings for communities, dine with market women, or even visit inmates who have not experienced pure love since their sentences.

This Nigerian pastor has raised the bar to a new level by getting an inscription on his body to celebrate his 50th birthday, which has raised eyebrows.

Reactions from the Nigerian Christian community indicate they need an explanation of whether the pastor’s action is acceptable or if he is now going astray.

Most Christians believe tattoos are an abominable behavior in the religion and such actions must never be tolerated, but this, coming from Kingsley Okonkwo, has confused.

An audio was attached to the trending video of Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo getting inked with the Roman numerals 3 and 16 ( III and XVI).

The audio was a recitation of John 3;16, one of the most famous Bible verses in the world.

Nigerian Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo of DC is trending online after revealing a John 3:16 tattoo on his wrist, and is currently sparking conversations all across social media.



— SAM I.O.F🏷️ (@Samuel_Fasuyan) January 31, 2026

This news has spread like wildfire, but the pastor has yet to address the general public; however, some also believe that his being a preacher should hinder his happiness.

Some Christians are asking how they would make amends with their friends and relatives who got chastised for drawing tattoos.

In a normal African setting, people with tattoos are perceived to be rebellious, but it seems Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo will be pardoned.