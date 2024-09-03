Nigerian Police declare British national wanted over plot to ‘overthrow’ President Tinubu

The Nigeria Police Force has declared a British national, Andrew Wynne (also known as Andrew Povich or Drew Povey) and a Nigerian, Lucky Ehis Obiyan, wanted over an alleged plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s democratically elected government.

The spokesman of the force, ASP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this at Force Headquarters, Abuja on Monday, September 2, 2024, in reaction to the ongoing investigation of the EndBadGovernance protesters.

According to Adejobi, the British rented a space at Labour House, Abuja, for an ‘Iva Valley Bookshop’ and established ‘STARS of Nations Schools’ as a cover for his subversive activities.

Adejobi told journalists that documentary evidence and confessions revealed that Andrew Wynne issued directives and monitored progress of the August protest.

The spokesperson added that the foreigner provided finance and operational guidance to achieve unconstitutional regime change in Nigeria.

“The Nigeria Police Force has launched a comprehensive investigation into the activities of a foreign national and subversive elements plotting to undermine the democratically elected government in Nigeria through unconstitutional regime change and orchestrating violence across the country,” he said.

“Following extensive intelligence gathering and collaboration with other security agencies, nine suspects have been apprehended, who received substantial financial backing from foreign sources to destabilize the country.

“Preliminary findings suggest they orchestrated and funded violent protests, disseminated false information, and engaged in other unlawful activities to create anarchy and justify their illegal plot to overthrow the democratically elected government.”

“Investigations have identified a foreign mercenary, Andrew Wynne (also known as Andrew Povich or Drew Povey), a British national, who built a network of sleeper cells to topple the government and plunge the nation into chaos

“He rented a space at Labour House, Abuja, for an ‘Iva Valley Bookshop’ and established ‘STARS of Nations Schools’ as a cover for his subversive activities

“Documentary evidence and confessions revealed that Andrew Wynne issued directives, monitored progress, and provided finance and operational guidance to achieve unconstitutional regime change in Nigeria

“He mobilized and deployed several billions of naira to his Nigerian collaborators, urging them to mobilize the public to violently storm police facilities and military barracks, anticipating a bloodbath that would instigate international condemnation of the Nigerian Government

“This acts are in clear violation of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2011 and other relevant laws.

”Since the commencement of investigations, Andrew Wynne has fled the country. He and one of his local coordinators, one Lucky Ehis Obiyan have accordingly been declared wanted and global hunting for them has commenced in connection with this investigation

“The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeoly Egbetokun, while condemning the activities of the group, has since activated the INTERPOL tools and other global policing networks to support ongoing domestic investigations aimed at locating and apprehending the suspects at large ”The IGP assures the general public that the Force will leave no stone unturned in dealing with and bringing to deserved justice, any individual or group threatening our national security and peace or providing any movement with the motive of truncating out democratic government through unconstitutional means

“We recognize and remain committed to protecting citizens’ constitutionally guaranteed fundamental and democratic rights to peaceful assembly and free expression

“However, we advise citizens to be wary of subversive elements who weaponize and commercialize protests for personal financial and ideological benefits.”